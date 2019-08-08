A FARM shop and cafe in Beningbrough near York has scooped a national award for its Aberdeen Angus beef.
Home Farm Beningbrough received the Overall Food Award at the National Trust Fine Farm Produce Awards. The winners were announced at BBC Countryfile Live at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.
Alistair and Lucy Jackson farm at Home Farm Beningbrough and run the farm shop and cafe.
Born and raised on the farm, the distinctive Black Aberdeen Angus cattle live a stress free life grazing on rich open pasture, enabling the beef to develop its distinctive flavour.
The judges said that the meat has a “lovely sweet rich flavour and appealing aroma across all cuts”, adding that “the rump steak was exceptional”. One judge commented that it was “like eating a bit of cloud".
The beef received the highest scores across the board from the judges.