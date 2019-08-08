A HOSPITAL visitor had to be restrained by four security staff after he started drinking alcohol on a ward.

Damon Vincent Wattie Brolly, 30, was so violent at York Hospital staff had to call out police to deal with him, the city’s magistrates heard.

Brolly told the court he was visiting a sick friend and had bought some beer cans before going to the ward.

“I was bored, and I had them in my bag,” he said.

Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting, said Brolly had two open beer cans when officers arrived.

The hospital had rung the police just before 7pm on July 19.

“Four members of security staff were struggling with a male, the defendant, at the main entrance of the hospital,” she said.

“Brolly had been drinking on the ward when he attended to visit a patient.

“He was asked to leave by the deputy sister and he then became abusive towards staff.”

He was swearing and being abusive towards hospital staff in the presence of children and family groups, she said.

Brolly, of Primrose Grove, Selby, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on July 19 at the hospital.

Magistrates told him it was very important to behave appropriately towards people in hospital.

He told the court he lives on benefits and was fined £40 with £85 prosecution costs and a £32 statutory surcharge.

Brolly, who represented himself, said he hadn’t intended to take alcohol to the hospital.

“I wasn’t planning to drink, but I ended up drinking,” he said.

“It was a stupid mistake and I regret it.”

He had argued with his girlfriend and then bought some beer, the court had heard.