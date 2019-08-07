YORK is now looking set for two days of dire weather later this week, with the Met Office extending a 'yellow' warning for Friday into Saturday.
It may be high summer but forecasters say Friday will see a band of heavy rain, followed by showers or thunderstorms which could bring flooding, damage and disrupted transport.
Slow-moving heavy and thundery showers are also now expected on Saturday, which may produce torrential downpours causing disruption to travel and flooding.
The Met Office says there is a small chance of damage to buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes. There could be power cuts and some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.
Sunday should be better, with mostly dry but cloudy weather.
