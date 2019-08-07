POLICE have released a description of three men they want to speak to in relation to three assaults on women that occurred in Harrogate over the weekend.
The incidents all happened between Saturday and Sunday in Franklin Road, Park Parade and Cold Bath Road.
Inspector Penny Taylor said: “The assailant in the Franklin Road assault, which took place at 3.30am Saturday, is described as a white man in his mid-20s, around 5ft 10 tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled up and tightened round his face.
“The victim of the Park Parade Assault, which happened at 4am on Saturday, has described two assailants; one tall, slim man who was wearing a hooded rain jacket. The other man was described as shorter and stockier than the first man, wearing a hooded rain jacket and jogging bottoms.
“The assailant in Cold Bath Road, which took place at 11.50pm Saturday, is described at a white man in his 20s, 5ft 5ins tall with a wide nose and stubble. He was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and carrying a plastic bag.”
Anyone with information should call 101.
