INDEPENDENT economists have challenged Government claims about the potential benefits to the area of a proposed new ‘mega jail’ near Stamford Bridge.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) wants to build a huge category C jail for more than 1,400 male prisoners next to the existing high security jail in Full Sutton.

It has claimed that the new prison will provide a major economic boost to the area, creating well-paid jobs at the prison and local suppliers throughout construction and once it is up-and-running.

But two economic researchers, Professor Roger Bowles and Dr Maria Garcia Reyes, have questioned the validity of such claims.

They said a socio-economic impact assessment commissioned by the MoJ last year drew heavily from a 2013 report, Economic Impact of a New Prison, but this specifically excluded data collected from the only rural prison in the study and instead used conclusions drawn from a focus on three urban prisons, despite the rural location of the Full Sutton site.

They claimed MoJ predictions about job creation and potential economic benefits were “highly conjectural and unreliable”, and the report failed to recognise the social and economic impact of additional traffic and adverse effects on “already over-stretched” public services in the area.

Local campaigner Fiona Roberts said the MoJ kept repeating the same mantra that the prison would boost the local economy and create jobs in response to every objection to its proposals, when the reports on which such claims were based were "woefully inadequate".

An MoJ spokesman said all of its planning documents covered the topics raised by the two economic researchers.

“We commissioned all the appropriate impact assessments required for the planning process using the standard methodologies,” he said.

“These included traffic, environmental, and public service impact reports which have been submitted to the local authority and are readily available on the planning portal.”