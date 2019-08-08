GARDENING club members and volunteers have celebrated the anniversary of Plot 46 - a safe outdoor environment for children with learning difficulties to grow flowers and vegetables in York.
Volunteers from Portakabin and members of the Glen Allotments Gardening Club met to mark the 10th anniversary of the community project and undertake maintenance work.
Plot 46 was created on a neglected plot and former car park area at the front of the Glen Allotments.
During the last 10 years the gardening club has maintained the site with the help of funds raised at local community events, allowing the group to continue working for the benefit of Tang Hall residents.
Mac Mitchell, one of the founders of the gardening club, said: “We would like to thank everyone that has been involved with the project over the past 10 years, the support has been brilliant.”