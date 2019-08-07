TWO people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash on a main road in York.
Hull Road was blocked both ways near The Black Bull pub, close to Tang Hall Lane, following the collision.
One lane is said to have reopened.
Police and fire and ambulance crews have attended the scene.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the force received reports of a collision involving a car and a van at 2pm.
Station manager Tony Walker tweeted: "Acomb & York crews currently dealing with a serious RTC on Hull Road in York. Cutting gear in use expect delays."
First York wrote on Twitter: "Services 8 and 10 diverted via Field Lane and Green Dykes Lane both directions."
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Ambulance said: "We received a call at 13.45pm and sent two ambulances and a clinical supervisor to a two-vehicle crash.
"Two patients have been taken to York District Hospital."
Comments are closed on this article.