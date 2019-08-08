TWO new shops are lined up for a shopping park in York.

Greggs and the Card Factory have submitted planning applications to open new stores at the Monks Cross Shopping Park in Huntington, York.

The shopping centre is undergoing a revamp which includes transforming the walkway's existing canopy, creating a new recreation space and improving the children’s play area.

Card Factory, which sells cards, gifts and party goods, is set to open a new store in a corner unit.

Greggs, if given the go-ahead, will be situated in one of the new food units that are being built next to the front row of shops.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We’re looking into the possibility of opening a new shop in Monks Cross later this year and will have more information about exactly where and when in the near future.”

The Press contacted the Card Factory for a comment.

Meanwhile, a planning application to build a new Home Bargains in the old Toys R Us site has been approved by City of York Council.

The brand, which already has a branch at Clifton Moor, is planning to move from the existing store to the larger building in Hurricane Way, according to planning documents.

A spokesman for the company, speaking in October, said the refurbishment would cost £1.5 million and the expansion shows the discount retailer’s “commitment” to York.

Under the plans, the shop front will be altered with changes including a new roof, glazing and improved entrance.

The car park layout will be also be altered so it would have 199 parking spaces - a reduction of eight bays.

The move would create 60 new jobs and planning documents say: “These new jobs are particularly significant at the current time when the retail sector is experiencing a structural change leading to the loss of many household names including Toys R Us. Home Bargains’ occupation is a good news story for York and further demonstrates Home Bargains’ commitment to the town.”

The council granted the application with requirements, including a three-year development period timescale and construction conditions.