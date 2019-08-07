A YORK-based charitable trust has given a cash boost to both a North Yorkshire charity and an organisation set up in memory of a young man who died on holiday.

The Pavers Foundation, founded by shoe retailer Pavers, has donated £5,000 to Just the Job, after Anna Hamilton, product and creative copywriter at Pavers’ head office in York, applied for the grant to support the Richmond-based charity and social enterprise project.

In addition, it has awarded £2,000 to the Tom Parsons Trust after Emily Brooker, communications officer at Pavers’ head office, applied through the employee grant initiative.

Established in 2005, Just the Job supports adults with learning disabilities, mental health conditions, physical disabilities and dementia, from Richmond and surrounding rural areas including the Yorkshire Dales.

It runs activities based on its horticultural site allowing the work team members to be recognised for their skills and talents rather than their disabilities. The charity aims to teach new skills, develop confidence and improve self-esteem.

Since 2005, Just the Job has rapidly filled its present accommodation which is spread over four locations throughout Richmond, all of which are on short term lease. Now Just the Job is seeking to raise funds of £500,000 for The Big Green Build, a purpose built, state-of-the-art facility on the Zetland Estates.

Steve Biggs, general manager at Just the Job, said: “The Pavers Foundation has made the first substantial donation towards our Big Green Build Project fund. The new base will help us to grow our services, develop closer links with local projects and give us a more sustainable future.”

Tom Parsons, from West Heslerton, near Malton, died while on holiday on the Greek island of Zante in 2016. The 22-year-old suffered from myocarditis, which is inflammation and damage of the heart muscle.

His parents, Sue and Nick, set up the trust in his memory to raise awareness of myocarditis and fundraise for life-saving equipment and research.

To date, the Tom Parsons Trust has raised more than £43,000. Over £23,000 of this has been donated to the British Heart Foundation to help fund life-saving research into myocarditis. A further £9,000 has gone towards purchasing, installing and maintaining seven defibrillators in Malton and the surrounding areas. The remaining cash is being held for other defibrillator applications from within the local community.

The £2,000 donation from The Pavers Foundation will be used to purchase one defibrillator and will also help to fund the upkeep of the trust’s existing defibrillators in Malton and surrounding areas.

Sue said: “The Tom Parsons Trust would like to thank The Pavers Foundation for their very kind donation and to Emily for putting us forward. This money will fund our eighth defibrillator, which just like the others, will be placed in or around the Malton and Norton area.”

Both Pavers and the Pavers Foundation are headquartered at Northminster Business Park in Upper Poppleton.