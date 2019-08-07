A RELAY team from North Yorkshire is celebrating another successful swim of the English Channel.

Seven members of the Kingfishers Swimming Club, Scarborough, have completed the English channel crossing for the third time in five years.

The team, made up of both adults and juniors, completed the 21-mile crossing challenge in 13 hours and six minutes.

Paula Ambury, head open water coach at the Kingfisher club, said: “I am very proud of the swimmers, who have brilliantly completed the demanding relay challenge.”

On top of £3,500 raised by the club, the challenge was made possible by £4,000 provided by North Yorkshire County Councillor Andrew Jenkinson, member for Woodlands division, from his locality budget.

He said: “It is great to fund such a good cause, which encourages teamwork and increases health and wellbeing of their members across Scarborough.”

To find out more about Kingfishers swimming club email info@kingfishersswimmingclub.org.uk or visit www.kingfishersswimmingclub.org.uk.