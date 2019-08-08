YOUNG cricketers from Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, who are part of projects that give 12 to 25-year-olds with disabilities the chance to play cricket regularly, will compete in a ‘Unity of the Roses’ contest in York.
It will take place at St John University today ahead of tomorrow’s Roses T20 clash between Lancashire Lightning and Yorkshire Vikings.
The young cricketers are participants in Lord’s Taverners’ Super 1s programme.
Lord’s Taverners is the UK’s leading youth cricket and disability sports charity.
As well as offering young people with disabilities the chance to play cricket, Super 1s also aims to develop the physical and mental well-being of players.
The cricket competition between participants of the Super 1s projects in Yorkshire and Greater Manchester will be held from 10am to 1pm.
Comments are closed on this article.