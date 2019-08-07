A FOOTBALL fan turned away from York Railway Station on the grounds he was too drunk to travel has appeared in court.

Richard John Sharpe, 32, repeated from the dock the insults he made to a PCSO and that put him in a police cell on July 20.

He told York magistrates he had been “nowhere near drunk” when he had tried to catch a train home after watching the pre-season friendly between York City and Scarborough Athletic.

Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting, said police officers went to assist a PCSO who had intervened when Sharpe and another man argued near the men’s toilets at the station just after 6pm on July 20.

He had been drinking, refused to provide his name and other details when asked and called the PCSO a names, the court heard. He was arrested and kept in police custody until 10pm.

Sharpe, of Lime Grove, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was conditionally discharged for three months and ordered to pay £40 prosecution costs and a £21 statutory surcharge.

Representing himself, he said he had had two beers before the match and two afterwards.

“I wasn’t drunk and it wasn’t for him to tell him I was drunk,” he said of the PCSO.

He said that when he was told he wouldn’t be allowed on a train, he went to a different entrance but was approached by the PCSO.

“I called him a '.......' . In my opinion, he was a '.........' ,” he said.

York City won the match at Bootham Crescent 2-1.