THE A64 is partially blocked both ways near York after a crash and fluid spillage.
It has happened near Thompsons Fish and Chips Restaurant, close to Stockton on the Forest.
The collision was reported to North Yorkshire Police at noon.
The force said it involved two vehicles and there are no injuries.
It is affecting travel between York and Malton, and causing traffic jams in both directions.
Highways England tweeted:
#A64 #StocktonontheForest. Due to a collision and fluid spillage we have delays in both directions. @NYorksRPG are on scene and we are are on route. Further details to follow pic.twitter.com/OD2nYa9lWB— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) August 7, 2019
