NOMADS are staging three one-act comedies at Norton College next week.

The Malton and Norton-based amateur dramatic group have now been staging playsin the community for more than 70 years.

Directed by Roger Kay, each play is a different type of comedy. None the Worse by actor/writer Anthony Booth is set in a Convent with a crowd of “dodgy” nuns. The other two plays are by Alan Ayckbourn, from his series of Confusion plays - Between Mouthfuls and Gosforth’s Fete.

The plays will be performed from Thursday, August 15 to Saturday, August 17, at 7.30pm each day. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £7.50 and available from Malton Library, by phoning 01609 534565 or at the door. Seating is cabaret style at tables. A small bar serving wine and soft drinks will be available. Car parking is in the college grounds.