MALTON Museum is looking for more volunteers to help run the attraction.
The museum is run by volunteers and needs help to deliver an outreach programme and support the new exhibition.
As a member of the front of house, you will be interacting with visitors to the museum, sharing information on the exhibition and upcoming activities and events.
The learning team plan and deliver a range of learning activities. This includes family workshops in the school holidays, outreach sessions and handling sessions for adult groups.
It is also looking for guides to help deliver town tours around the Market Place.
To download an application form, go to maltonmuseum.co.uk/get-involved/volunteering-opportunities/