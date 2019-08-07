A MAN has been arrested by police investigating the loss of a wallet from a teenager who drowned in York.
North Yorkshire Police said a 44 year-old man, of no-fixed address, had been arrested on suspicion of theft from another person in connection to the investigation into Sonny Ferry’s missing wallet.
The 19-year-old's wallet wasn't with his body when it was recovered from the River Foss at noon on Sunday April 14.
Sonny, from Rutland, had gone into the water during a night-out in the city centre.
Following his death, inquires revealed that his bank card was used a number of times between 4.22am and 6.10am the same morning to make unauthorised payments for items.
A force spokesman said officers investigating his death, which was not being treated as suspicious, were still trying to establish the whereabouts of his wallet.
The wallet is described as dark in colour with a Velcro fastening.
The spokesman said the man was arrested on Saturday evening and had been released under investigation whilst inquiries continued.
