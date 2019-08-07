POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after an alleged "sexual touching incident" at a festival in North Yorkshire.
It happened at the Deer Shed Festival near Topcliffe in the ‘G’ camping area at around 4am on July 27, North Yorkshire Police said.
It involved the victim being inappropriately touched by a man in her chest area, the force added.
A spokesperson for the force commented: "We are appealing for anyone who might have information about the incident and particularly looking for a man who we believe may be able to help with the investigation."
He is described as around 6ft 2", approximately 40-years-old, of slim build with short, dark brown hair and a full beard, slightly longer around the chin area. He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, baggy cargo shorts and ankle length hiking boots with socks.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC733 Mitchell, or email Elliot.Mitchell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote the reference number 12190137592.
