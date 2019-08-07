WORK appears to have finally started on bringing York's former BHS store in Coney Street back to life.
The doors into the street have re-opened to allow access into the building for workmen and a forklift truck.
The old department store has lain empty and boarded up since closing down in 2016, becoming one of numerous empty shop premises in York's premier shopping street.
The Press reported last month that signs had appeared proclaiming that USC, which sells mens, womens and children's branded fashion, and Sports Direct.com York would be opening soon.
A second entrance to the former BHS, just around the corner in Feasegate, had another Sports Direct sign and also one stating that Evans Cycles, a specialist bike shop, will be coming soon.
The third former BHS entrance in New Street already has signs indicating it is to become Flannels, an upmarket fashion store, following a refurbishment.