I presume the Street Rangers will be doing more than just chasing errant cyclists (The Press, August 2).There will be plenty of miscreant motorists keeping them busy, parking on pavements and double lines, jumping red lights, etc. And don’t forget jay-walking pedestrians as well.

Peter Holyoake, Holly Tree Croft, Dunnington, York

Bowled over by Hamlet at the Rose Theatre

On Wednesday, July 31, I met with two friends to attend the afternoon performance of Hamlet at Shakespeare’s Rose, York.

I was slightly apprehensive as one had travelled from Kent for the day. My goodness I need not have worried as the performance was outstanding. We sat for three hours totally involved. So much drama that all the audience were carried along and most never took their eyes from the stage.

We are so lucky in York to have such high quality performances.

Bronya Emmison,

Main Street, Barmby Moor

Pride comes before a fall

The Greeks had a word for English cricket: ‘Hubris’.

A V Martin, Westfield Close, Wigginton, York

Support meeting for cancer patients

The next prostate cancer support group will be held on Monday, August 19 from 5.30pm to 7pm in Classroom 3, on the 5th floor admin block at York Hospital. The guest speaker will be Jason Feavers, the topic the ICANmove Exercise programme, designed for people undergoing treatments for cancer.

Refreshments will be available. For further information call Carolyn Bedford or Koren Atkinson on 01904 725848.

Carolyn Bedford,

Macmillan Urology Cancer Nurse Specialist,

York Teaching Hospitals