It saddens me to say that the damage to ancient Whaley Bridge is already terminal. The residents are bound to have doubts about returning, in the knowledge that their houses and schools are nestling under a million tonnes of water, held back by crumbling 1830s building materials and methods.

Inevitably house prices will take a massive financial hit if not a watery one. Of the deepest concern is the fact that Whaley Bridge is far from being an isolated case. Many dams were built around the same period.

This is a hugely stressful time for the residents of Whaley Bridge, but we should all be eternally grateful that the dam did not burst without any warning.

Meanwhile, compensation needs to be found urgently for the hundreds of people, businesses and livelihoods affected by the twin scourges of under investment and a sand bucket attitude to climate change. The writing is on the dam wall.

Brian McCusker,

Hartoft Street, York

Please don’t visit the US - it’s just not safe

My wife and I lived in York for a year - the best year of our lives. Every day was a treat and perfectly safe. Please alert your readers and all citizens not to come to America. It is just too dangerous. Even those of us who live here are more concerned than ever.

If all of Europe were to stop visiting the US maybe the money-hungry Republicans would do something to get rid of the flood of military weapons that is swamping our country.

Robert Caldwell,

San Jose, California

Street Rangers mustn’t forget jay-walkers

I presume the Street Rangers will be doing more than just chasing errant cyclists (The Press, August 2).There will be plenty of miscreant motorists keeping them busy, parking on pavements and double lines, jumping red lights, etc. And don’t forget jay-walking pedestrians as well.

Peter Holyoake, Holly Tree Croft, Dunnington, York

Bowled over by Hamlet at the Rose Theatre

On Wednesday, July 31, I met with two friends to attend the afternoon performance of Hamlet at Shakespeare’s Rose, York.

I was slightly apprehensive as one had travelled from Kent for the day. My goodness I need not have worried as the performance was outstanding. We sat for three hours totally involved. So much drama that all the audience were carried along and most never took their eyes from the stage.

We are so lucky in York to have such high quality performances.

Bronya Emmison,

Main Street, Barmby Moor

Support meeting for cancer patients

The next prostate cancer support group will be held on Monday, August 19 from 5.30pm to 7pm in Classroom 3, on the 5th floor admin block at York Hospital. The guest speaker will be Jason Feavers, the topic the ICANmove Exercise programme, designed for people undergoing treatments for cancer.

Refreshments will be available. For further information call Carolyn Bedford or Koren Atkinson on 01904 725848.

Carolyn Bedford,

Macmillan Urology Cancer Nurse Specialist,

York Teaching Hospitals

Pride comes before a fall

The Greeks had a word for English cricket: ‘Hubris’.

A V Martin, Westfield Close, Wigginton, York