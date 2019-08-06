POLICE are searching for a teenage visitor from Vietnam who has gone missing in York city centre.
Linh Le, 15, was separated from her tour group in Coney Street at 4.30pm on Tuesday.
She was wearing an 'Arianna Grande' white jacket, blue short jeans and black shoes with a white rucksack.
Police have tweeted that she does not speak any English and has never been to the UK before.
"It’s thought she might be still be in York city centre," tweeted an officer. "Any information or sightings please contact NYP. Log - 469 of today."