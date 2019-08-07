TWO York Normandy veterans are preparing to head for Edinburgh to appear at performances of a play about their D-Day experiences.

They have thanked a York scooter club for raising more than £300 to help meet the cost of publicising the play Bomb Happy during the Edinburgh Fringe.

Veterans Ken Smith, Ken Cooke and Bert Barritt joined riders from York Inset Scooter Club and cast members yesterday in the grounds of St Lawrence’s Church, where the play is being rehearsed in the church hall.

The scooter riders, who raised money through events such as raffles and pub quizzes, said they wanted it to be used to help promote Bomb Happy. They said that having seen the play, they felt it was important for as many people to see it as possible, both in York and Edinburgh.

The money paid for the designing, printing and hanging of a framed widescreen advertising banner in Edinburgh’s Princes Street, in front of the Scott Monument, where there is greatest footfall and buses and trams pass regularly, so it will be seen by plenty of people.

A photo of the banner has been taken by Edinburgh resident Lydia Beilby, who grew up in York and spotted it whilst out shopping.

The play features the first hand testimonies of five of York’s veterans, George Meredith, Dennis Haydock, Bert Barritt, Ken Smith and Ken Cooke.

It is due to be performed between August 13 and 25, excluding the 19th, at Venue 210 Army@TheFringe, an Army reserve which has been transformed into a Fringe Venue by the Army in Scotland at 89 East Claremont Street.

The ‘two Kens’ plan to travel to Edinburgh to make special appearances and meet audiences at performances on August 16,17, 23 and 24, with Bert not well enough to travel.