WORK is progressing well on the £12.4 million conversion of an old York office block into temporary accommodation for homeless people.

James House in James Street is being turned into 57 new self-contained flats by Robertson Yorkshire and East Midlands, on behalf of City of York Council.

The flats will provide temporary emergency accommodation for people who suddenly find themselves without a home, with a range of units of one, two and three-bedroom flats suitable for families, couples and single people.

There will be 12 duplex and four larger ground floor wheelchair-accessible flats, each with dining/kitchen areas, bathrooms and bedrooms.

There will also be a reception area, offices, interview rooms, a meeting room and a training kitchen.

Staff will be present on site from 8am to 8pm and outside of these hours there will be two security personnel.

A safe and enclosed courtyard will provide new amenity space, including play equipment and landscaped garden for residents use.

The council negotiated £2.4 million in grants from government body Homes England to help fund the project.

Michael Jones, head of housing delivery at the council, said the apartments would be allocated to people who were waiting for permanent homes to be found, following work to prevent them becoming homeless in the first place.

“James House consolidates into one building much of the temporary accommodation for homeless families currently scattered across the city,” said Mr Jones.

“This means support workers will be better able to help prepare people take on the homes they need and for further training or work,” he added.