NEARLY 20 shotguns, more than a dozen air rifles and 10 pistols have been handed over to North Yorkshire Police during a crackdown.
The firearms amnesty, which has seen unwanted weapons and ammunition taken off the streets of North Yorkshire, is part of a national campaign co-ordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service.
The campaign started on July 20 and finished on Sunday.
During that time, people could dispose of firearms or ammunition by simply taking them to a local police station and handing them over.
The force managed to obtain 18 shotguns, 10 pistols, 13 air rifle, one stun weapon and two crossbows, as well as more than 400 rounds of shotgun and rifle ammunition.
A force statement said: “The majority of shotguns were legally held and their owners no longer wanted them.
"The pistols were all replicas or blank firing. All the items will be safely and securely disposed of by police.”