YORK City Football Club has announced a crackdown on the use of pyrotechnics at games after a flare was thrown onto the pitch during the team's opening game of the season.

The incident, during City’s 3-1 win away at Altrincham on Saturday, has led to the club announcing that it will follow the Premier League, the Championship, the Football League and the National League in backing the Football Association’s launch of a new education campaign on the dangers of pyrotechnics at football grounds.

The FA is proposing to take action against clubs if fans are found guilty of ignoring the facts relating to flares and smoke bombs. It follows incidents last season.

Now York City FC director Richard Adams believes the “time is right to join forces to introduce a ban on pyrotechnics at all our games – before we face more serious problems – this will include both home and away venues".

He added: “The campaign on the dangers of pyrotechnics at football grounds will be stepped up this season. Fans found guilty of allowing both flares and smoke bombs to be taken into grounds will receive heavy fines and investigations could result in custodial sentences for those found guilty.

“It is illegal for a person entering a sports stadium to possess a firework, flare or smoke bomb, and it is also illegal for a person under 18 to purchase or be in possession of a flare or smoke bomb. Letting off a firework, flare or smoke bomb at a sports stadium is a criminal offence and could result in a police prosecution, banning orders and prison sentences.

“A relatively new phenomenon at football grounds across the country, the abuse of pyrotechnics is following the rising trends in Europe where the number of related incidents rose by more than 2,000 per cent since the 2010/11 season.

“We are following the guidelines set out to ensure fans and supporters are in a safe environment and protected against the pyrotechnics that have been introduced into the game.”