A NEW fashion shop is set to open by the weekend in a former supermarket building in York city centre.

Signs have appeared in the windows of vacant premises in Spurriergate, revealing that Utopia Womenswear is to open there soon.

The signs say full and part-time staff are required, but stress that applicants need to be “flexible”.

A spokeswoman said it was hoped Utopia, selling 'mid-price, mid-age-range' fashions from the UK and France, would open by Saturday.

The new shop - said to offer “great quality clothing and the latest fashion trends” - will be situated between H & M and Lambretta stores in what was once a Morrison’s convenience store.

The Morrisons closed down in 2015, and was replaced as a My Local store for a while before that too shut down.

The Utopia opening is a boost for the street, which is a continuation of York’s premier shopping street, Coney Street, where several long empty premises have also recently been re-occupied.

The Press reported last month that the former BHS department store in Coney Street is finally set to re-open as shops selling sportswear, cycles and fashion clothing. Signs say the store is to be divided into USC, Sports Direct.com, and Evans Cycles.

A long empty shop next to Waterstones has re-opened as a phone shop and the former Burgins perfumery also looks set to re-open shortly as a Lucky Days cafe.

But there is contrasting news just around the corner from Spurriergate in High Ousegate, where fashion shop Joy has now closed.

The Press reported in May that a planning application had been submitted by Kayas York to turn Joy into a cafe and food store.

The applicant said the restaurant aimed to create a unique addition to the city, offering customers the opportunity throughout summer to purchase picnic baskets containing a blanket and a map of nearby picnic hotspots, as well as food.