SEVENTY per cent of people who have so far taken part in a poll on whether to shut one lane of a York city centre bridge think it is a bad idea.

A poll on The Press Twitter account asked: Is closing one lane of Ouse Bridge in York to give cyclists priority a good idea?

With 14 hours remaining to run 985 people have cast their votes and 70 per cent say no and 30 yes.

It follows a story on the front page of The Press and running online today in which Micklegate councillor Pete Kilbane called for one lane of Ouse Bridge to become a dedicated cycle route - to ensure cyclists and pedestrians do not bear the full burden of the disruption while work takes place.

Terry Avenue is set to be closed while the Environment Agency carries out essential improvements to flood defences to protect the Clementhorpe area.

But cyclists have hit out at a planned diversion across Millennium Bridge and then Skeldergate Bridge as dangerous.

Terry Avenue could be closed for between six and 18 months while the flood defence work takes place.

Under the plans Butcher Terrace, Clementhorpe and Terry Avenue may also be used as access roads for construction vehicles.

The Environment Agency has not yet been given planning permission for the scheme.

