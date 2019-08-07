CONSTRUCTION work is nearing completion on a new city branch of global discount supermarket chain Lidl.

The new store, in James Street, York, is set to open its doors in November.

Up to 40 full-time and part-time jobs are expected to be created at the shop.

The new site will include 130 parking spaces, with four bays for electric vehicle charging.

When it opens, it will be the second Lidl store in the York area - the first opened seven years ago in Thanet Road, Acomb.

York-based development organisation S Harrison, along with project partners Perio News Limited and Lidl, won planning permission for the site in October 2018 to construct the new multi-million pound supermarket.

Andrew Wharton, of S Harrison, said: “This exciting development will support economic sustainability and create jobs, as well as being a great place to shop.”

He added: “The site has had many uses over the years including being a waste disposal site, a packaging factory and latterly a storage facility for television props, but the two large buildings had deteriorated and fallen into a state of disrepair.”

The 21,054 sq ft store backs onto the Foss Island Retail Park.

The construction contract for the site was awarded to Castlehouse Construction, of Leeds, which began demolition of the previous site in November 2018.

After 10 months of work, the first phase of construction was completed and handed over on July 26.

That phase involved building the structure and shell of the building, as well as the car park.

Steve Nicholson, manager of the site and employee of Castlehouse Construction, said: “We now look to begin the second phase of development, which involves the interior of the new Lidl supermarket.”

The second phase is also known as the 'fit out' stage.

Development of the store’s interior has now begun in order to prepare it for opening.

This includes installation of new freezers and an in-store bakery.