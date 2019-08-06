A MAN is angry that waterpipe has still not been mended more than five day after it burst.
James Greenaway 70, from New Earswick, said that he noticed “water gushing out furiously” onto Link Road, between Huntington Road and Haxby Road, on Friday evening.
After contacting Yorkshire Water on several occasions, he said that the pipe had still not been mended. Yorkshire Water confirmed that they were aware of the issue and that the pipe will be repaired on August 12.
Mr Greenway said: "I think it is a bit of a disgrace. Me and my daughter calculated that over 50,000 gallons of water will have been wasted. My daughter, has made some posters with her own daughters who are upset that so much water is being wasted.”
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “With over 20,000 miles of water pipes to maintain, leaks from some of the older pipes in our network do occur and we have to prioritise certain repairs depending on scale and impact."