A YORK based charity are hoping to win a share of a competition jackpot.

St Nicks are looking to get their hands on a share of a £1 million pound charity pot.

Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures funding is supporting under-18s nationwide and will be handing out cash awards at a gala dinner in October.

St Nicks formed after a successful campaign in the 1990s to turn a part of the former Tang Hall Tip into a nature park, and today the 24-acre site is a haven for wildlife including endangered water voles.

The charity runs projects, events and services to help make York a more sustainable city, including a community recycling scheme and Ecotherapy project helping people recovering from mental ill health.

St Nicks could win sums of either £100,000, £50,000 or £20,000, if the charity gets the most online votes.

Adrian Lovett, Chair of Trustees at St Nicks, said: “We’re thrilled to be selected as a regional finalist. We really need your help to win this funding. Please get voting so that we can earn one of the top three cash awards.

“Each year St Nicks helps over 1,000 young people to enjoy, discover and learn about wildlife and our environment. We’d really appreciate everyone’s help to reach thousands more.”

Over the summer St Nicks is running its nature explorers programme for families.

Winning the money would also help to improve the charity’s education programme, which attempts to re-connect young people to nature and inspire them to look after the environment.

The competition will see one initiative from each category go on to win £100,000. As well as the first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each category, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Voting closes on September 27. To vote for St Nicks go to: www.bit.ly/votestnicks