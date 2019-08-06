A MOTORCYCLIST has been injured in an accident with a car near York railway station.
North Yorkshire Police said it received a report of a collision between a car and motorbike on Station Road, outside the station, at just before 2.30pm today.
A spokeswoman said the motorcyclist was understood to have suffered injuries to an arm, and recovery work was currently being organised.
The incident has been causing very slow-moving traffic from Blossom Street to Leeman Road
It is also understood to have been causing delays in Rougier Street.
More to follow.
