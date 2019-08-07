A NEW report has shed fresh light on the scale of education inequality in York schools - with one MP branding the situation an "absolute scandal".

The Education Policy Institute’s Annual Report has found that poorer students in York Central are 21.9 months behind their better-off peers by the time they have finished their GCSEs, an increase from last year and above the national average for England.

It indicates that disadvantaged children in York Central are already 5.8 months behind their peers by the time they finish reception, rising to 12.7 months when they leave primary school.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said the findings highlight how disadvantaged pupils in York are being “left behind, even from the age of five". She has written to the new education secretary, Gavin Williamson, urging him to set out how the Government will tackle the "gross inequality".

Ms Maskell said: “We can see from these new figures that children from poorer backgrounds in York will be behind their peers throughout their school life. Education empowers us all to realise our full potential and as a country we should be investing in the next generation and properly funding our schools. It is an absolute scandal that this government continues to lock disadvantaged children out.

“A string of regressive policy reforms in our education system has meant that schools have been starved of funding whilst being under pressure to perform to achieve higher Ofsted grades, for fear of being taken over by Multi-Academy Trusts. This has narrowed the curriculum and left pupils excluded from the education system itself.

“In a rich country such as ours, these inequalities should not exist, let alone be widening. We must break this cycle of intrenched inequality, and I hope that this report will serve as a wakeup call on the austerity agenda that is leaving so many people behind.

“Today I have written to the new education secretary to highlight these findings, urging him to set out how the Government will tackle this gross inequality, as a matter of urgency and demonstrating how the lack of funding to York schools is closely correlated to the attainment gap as well as the rise in class sizes in the city. Cuts have consequences, and when schools have experienced real term funding gaps, it is children who experience the greatest disadvantage that are missing out. This trend must end, so every child has the same opportunity.”

School standards minister Nick Gibb said: “The gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers has narrowed considerably in both primary and secondary schools since 2011. During that time this government has delivered a range of reforms to ensure every child, regardless of their background, gets a high-quality education. We are investing £2.4 billion this year alone through the pupil premium to help the most disadvantaged children.

“Teachers and school leaders are helping to drive up standards right across the country, with 85 per cent of children now in good or outstanding schools compared to just 66 per cent in 2010, but there is more to do to continue to attract and retain talented individuals in our classrooms.”

According to the Department for Education, this year schools in the York local authority area are receiving an extra £4.7 million through the pupil premium to support disadvantaged pupils and narrow the attainment gap.