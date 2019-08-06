A THIEF raided a Selby supermarket while wanted on warrant by Leeds magistrates, York magistrates heard.

Emma Louise Robinson, 30, wrapped tin foil round the security tags of two bottles of whisky worth together £66 at Morrison's store at Market Cross on Saturday morning and tried to walk out without paying for them, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

Staff spotted her actions, stopped her and called police. When she was arrested, she gave a false name and address.

But police uncovered her deceit and correctly identified her as the Emma Robinson who should have attended Leeds Magistrates Court the previous day to answer a charge of possession of heroin in Wakefield.

The magistrates had issued a warrant for her arrest.

Robinson, who gave a Darlington address, but whose solicitor Martyn Lord said was homeless, pleaded guilty to theft, going equipped for theft, obstructing a police officer by giving false details, failure to attend court and possession of heroin.

She was jailed for 14 weeks, the fourth time she has been jailed in just over a year.

Mr Lord said she needed help addressing the drug problem which underlay all her offending.

She had had a heroin addiction for 17 years and had stolen the whisky to sell to raise funds for heroin.

She had not attended Leeds Magistrates Court because she had not had the money to get there.

Magistrates heard a probation report that Robinson was not co-operating with the probation service in the post-sentence supervision she was receiving following her previous prison sentence.