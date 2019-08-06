FORECASTERS have issued another weather warning for York and North Yorkshire - this time for heavy rain on Friday.

The Met Office 'yellow' warning says a band of heavy rain will cross the region, followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms, with the potential to bring disruption.

It says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, and a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads," it said.

"There is also a risk of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

Saturday is not looking much better, with windy weather, heavy showers, longer spells of rain and some thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, there is also a risk of thundery showers later this afternoon and this evening in York, although no official warning has been issued.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms last week proved sadly correct in Richmondshire, with bridges and roads washed away after up to four inches of rain fell in storms.