FIFTEEN new apprentices have been taken on as part of a multi-billion pound project.
As part of their Advanced Engineering Technician programme, North Yorkshire fertilizer producer Sirius Minerals, have selected fifteen new apprentices to increase the workload.
The successful candidates are aged 16 and over and are the first of 50 engineering apprentices that will be recruited over the next four years.
The new opportunities come as Sirius ramps up the construction of its polyhalite fertiliser project at Woodsmith Mine, near Whitby.
Matt Parsons, General Manager External Affairs at Sirius Minerals, said: “We have a longstanding commitment to train a local workforce, take on apprentices and help young people to learn and progress in the careers. I’m absolutely delighted that we will be joined by our new apprentices in September.”
The scheme is being run in partnership with Tees Valley training provider, the TTE Technical Training Group.