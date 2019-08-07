A COMMUNITY football club has been awarded a donation from a York-based foundation.

The Pavers Foundation, an employee led charitable trust created by family-owned shoe retailer Pavers, has chosen to donate £1,000 to Linwood Rangers Youth Football Club (LRYFC).

The donation came after Lynn Boyle, customer advisor at the Pavers store in Linwood, applied for the grant to support the club.

She said: “Linwood Rangers Youth Football Club is a big part of mine and my boy’s life. Being a football mum, I volunteer to help raise money for the club. The club does a lot for the community by keeping the boys and coaches fit and active.”

Craig Hamilton, head coach at LRYFC, said: “We would like to thank The Pavers Foundation for this kind donation.”

He said the cash will help provide training kits for the boys, as well as training sessions in their new training ground that is being built, and equipment for all the teams that make up the club.