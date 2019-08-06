POLICE believe three alleged attacks on women in a North Yorkshire town are linked.

All the attacks happened in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police said a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in Franklin Road at around 3.30am on Saturday.

Two other attacks have been reported with similar circumstances in Cold Bath Road and Park Parade late on Friday and early Saturday, the force added.

It said in each case the victims reported being followed, before attempts were made to take hold of them.

North Yorkshire Police is asking residents to be vigilant and it is “taking appropriate measures, including increased patrols in the area,” a force spokesperson said.

Sgt Paul Schofield, from Harrogate CID, appealed for anyone with information about any of the attacks to come forward.

He said: “We would especially like to speak to a man who helped one of the victims when she was distressed at the bottom of Cold Bath Road, and also a woman who was waiting at the bus stop in the area of Walkers Passage who may have seen what happened. If anyone has any information concerning the incidents, or has concerns that they may have been followed, then please call 101.”