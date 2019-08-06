A TEACHER from York has swapped her career in education for a new domestic housekeeping franchise business.

Emma Bini, who lives in Bishopthorpe, is now the owner of Bright & Beautiful Wetherby, which is based in York.

Prior to launching the franchise, Emma dedicated her time to teaching modern foreign languages (MFL) in secondary schools where she specialised in French and Spanish. Following her time studying in Spain, Emma spent a year teaching in Venezuela before returning to Yorkshire and teaching in Leeds.

After 13 years of working in education and juggling a young family with work, Emma decided that she wanted a change of career that would allow her to take control of her destiny. She chose to buy a franchise as she had always wanted to be her own boss, and felt that the managerial and organisational skills she had gained from leading seven other MFL teachers would be transferable and invaluable to the day to day running of her own business.

Emma is accompanied by her team of three local professional housekeepers, all of whom have been carefully selected, referenced and DBS checked, and they will work in teams to ensure reliability and client peace of mind. The teams will deliver a bespoke and tailored service that offers cleaning, tidying, laundry and ironing and will only use eco-friendly products and equipment to ensure they protect the health of their clients, their children and the team.

Emma said: “When I first decided to make a career change, I initially considered starting up a business on my own, but quickly realised that my lack of business experience would hinder my potential. Franchising seemed to provide the perfect balance of having the freedom to grow my own business, while receiving the support and expertise that I was missing.

“Having had some unsatisfactory cleaning experiences myself, I could certainly see the demand for a reliable client-facing company. When I heard about Bright & Beautiful’s level of professionalism and their eco-friendly and ethical ethos, I just knew it would be a perfect fit. I’m so excited to get this business going and to begin delivering a world class service to my local community.”

Bright & Beautiful Wetherby, which launched on August 1, covers York, Wetherby, Boston Spa, Tadcaster and the surrounding areas.

Emma joins the growing national network of more than 65 franchisees each building their own local business.