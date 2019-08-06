POLICE are appealing for information after a car failed to stop after a collision in North Yorkshire.
The incident occurred at around 7.35pm yesterday in Knaresborough, when a dark coloured car collided with a number of parked cars in Stockwell Avenue. The car failed to stop at the scene of the collision, which left two vehicles damaged.
North Yorkshire Police are currently appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw a dark vehicle in the area, whose manner of driving aroused suspicion, to contact them on 101.
They’d particularly like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, which may of captured images of the vehicle.
Please call 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12190143633.
