A CYCLIST was taken to hospital after a collision with a taxi in York city centre this morning (August 6).
It happened on Duncombe Place near York Minster shortly before 8.30am.
The female cyclist was knocked off her bike.
A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.28am to a collision between a car and a push bike.
"We sent one ambulance and one emergency care practitioner to the scene.
"We conveyed one patient to York Hospital."
The spokeswoman was unable to confirm what injuries, if any, that the cyclist had suffered.
The Minster police also attended the incident.
