FIREFIGHTERS freed a driver who was trapped after a limousine and a car crashed on the A1 in North Yorkshire early this morning (August 6).
Fire crews were called to the collision on the A1 southbound between Boroughbridge and Allerton Park at 2.15am.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it involved a limo and a Nissan X-Trail.
A spokesperson for the service added: "One male driver of limo was not trapped or injured. One male driver in Nissan was trapped. He was released by fire crews and taken to hospital with possible back and pelvic injuries."
Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment.
