AN ARCHAEOLOGIST claims planning conditions have been breached at York’s biggest current housing development on the site of the 1066 Battle of Fulford.

Chas Jones said an interpretative trail of the Germany Beck site should have been created by developer Persimmon before the first of 650 new homes was occupied.

He said condition 14 of permission granted for the development by Secretary of State in 2007 stated: “Prior to the occupation of the first dwelling the applicant shall submit details of and a programme for the implementation of an interpretative trail detailing the possible course of the Battle of Fulford, such details and programme to be agreed in writing by the local planning authority and to be implemented within the timescale agreed."

Mr Jones said: “I recently noted that houses have been occupied but saw no evidence of the required trail.”

He said he was now renewing his invitation for "housing and heritage to co-exist" and had himself already designed a trail which placed the development at the "centre of the action".

He said: “The entire 5km trail is on land to which the public enjoys free access, so a well-designed trail will be a great addition to the heritage attractions of York.”

He said he was waiting to hear from City of York Council what enforcement action it planned against Persimmon but hoped the company would quickly adopt his proposed trail, which was designed to ensure accessibility for all and safe crossing points of roads.

“Informative boards as well as effective signs proposed in my plan will ensure the many visitors and residents will not be at risk or cause a nuisance by getting lost,” he added.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “Our consultants are working closely with York Council to determine a solution that is fitting for this site. It remains our commitment to install this for the benefit of the local community.”

Michael Slater, assistant director of planning at City of York Council, said: “I can confirm that this complaint is being investigated.”

A spokeswoman added that to say more at this stage of an investigation would be inappropriate.