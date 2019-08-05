A HORSE and carriage - followed by a convoy of Transit vans - will lead a funeral procession for a York cyclist who died in a crash last month.

James Moore-Carnell's funeral will take place at noon on Thursday at St Aelred's RC Church off Melrosegate.

The procession will set off from his home in Stockton Lane, which is close to where he was in collision with a vehicle on July 14, and head along Heworth Road and Melrosegate to the church.

James' mother said he was a big fan of Transit vans and so his friends were planning to proceed in convoy behind the horse-drawn carriage, as well as walk behind it.

James' family issued a tribute to him last week, saying he was a 'kind, honest and genuine person with a heart of gold.'

They said: "He was a very hard working young man who was respected and loved by all who met and knew him.

"He lived life to the full and will always be remembered as a much loved son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.”

North Yorkshire Police has said that a 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention has been released under investigation.