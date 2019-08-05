POLICE have issued an image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which a man allegedly exposed himself and made “lewd gestures” to a woman and two young children.
The incident is said to have happened in the Skeldergate/Bishopgate area of York at around 5pm on July 27 when a man was seen urinating in the street.
“When challenged, he then exposed himself and made lewd gestures at a woman and two young children,” police said.
Call police on 101 if you recognise the men in the image, or you have information that will help the investigation.
