YORK’S festival for the over-50s will offer an ‘astonishing’ range of sports and other physical activities next month - from cycle rides and yoga to pilates and walking football.

And pensioner Vicky Crossfield is showing the rest how to do it –at the age of 78, she cycles regularly from Ripon to York and then stays overnight at the city’s youth hostel before cycling home again.

She comes to attend meetings of the group Ageing Without Children (AWOC), whose organiser Sue Lister says: “What an extraordinary role model she is – cycling is what she loves and so she does it!

“It doesn’t matter what you love to do – just follow your bliss for a happier, healthier life.”

Organisers of the York 50+ Festival, which takes place between between September 20 and October 6, say active leisure and sporting events to look out for include having a bash at hockey, tennis, table tennis, badminton and basketball.

“There is cycling, walking, swimming, aerobics and indoor bowling,” said a spokeswoman.

“You might like to try pilates, yoga, t’ai chi or even walking football, where older people keep up their love of the sport.

“This is the one time of the year when you can make a start together with others – it’s something that will cheer you up throughout the year – something to look forward to each week.

“Or you might prefer to dance – circle dancing, folk dancing, ballet, tap – why not give it a whirl this year?

"The music is uplifting and a fun and sociable atmosphere prevails.”

Meanwhile, the festival would also feature churches offering ‘hidden gems’, songs from schooldays, craft cafes, boccia, coffee mornings.

“The Mosque has been invited and this year the Bahai Community will be joining the festival,”she said.

“There will be some very interesting talks to whet the appetite from exploration of the York accent to Mindfulness, from Volcanoes of Sicily to the Tibetan community in exile, from allotments to legal advice, from the Tuke Family history to a question of witchcraft, and you can even join in political discussion (from a new angle) with the Fabian Society.

“Open days are great for meeting new people and having a taste of the activities they enjoy and which you may be curious about.

“There are open days at the Bridge Club, the Red Tower, the Men’s Shed in Hull Road Park, OCAY (Older Citizens Advocacy) at St Crux, and Eco-Crafters at St Nick’s.”

All details will be in the festival programme, which will be at libraries and city centre outlets from early September.

Alternatively go to www.yorkassembly.org.uk/y1/

festival