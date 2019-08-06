YORK’S Normandy Veterans have nominated their biggest supporter as Volunteer of the Year in the York Community Pride awards.

Nick Beilby began getting involved with the veterans at least six years ago, initially helping to raise funds with his friends at York Inset Scooter Club, said Stephen Cooke, son of veteran Ken Cooke.

“He’s now central to everything that the veterans and their families are involved in, from arranging their monthly meeting at Huntington WMC to the annual visit to Normandy each June, including, last month, the 75th anniversary celebrations,” he said.

“These events not only help maintain contact between the veterans but have enabled them to build new relationships and, for the veterans, who are all in their mid-90s, this has given them a new lease of life which is fantastic.”

Stephen, nominating Nick on behalf of the veterans, said he had also been heavily involved with ‘Bomb Happy,’ the play which tells the stories of five York veterans and is shortly to be performed at the Edinburgh Festival.

“Nick most definitely goes ‘above and beyond’ to help and support the veterans,” he said.

He said Nick, a retired railway civil engineer, was also a respected volunteer project manager at York Civic Trust, in which role he had been involved in repairing, cleaning and restoring the Acomb War memorial and the George Leeman statue.

“Already this year Nick has managed numerous projects such as the refurbishment of four historic, cast-iron mileposts in the city with ongoing projects including the restoration of a number of Victorian gates to be found in various places at the foot of the City Walls and a revitalising of Clifton Green, including repairs and cleaning of the drinking trough and perimeter fencing,” he said.

“More recently, Nick is leading on a major project along with members of other organisations called ‘Raids Over York’, which aims to document physical traces of the Baedeker Raids in York during the Second World War.”

He added that Nick was also a valuable member of the education team at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and had been for many years, volunteering his time to provide much needed activities for primary age boys and girls.

The Volunteer of the Year Award is sponsored by Aviva. The Community Pride awards are run by The Press, in conjunction with City of York Council and the main sponsor is Benenden Health.

Entries for the awards have now closed and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in October.