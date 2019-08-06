THE University of York is launching a new walking event to help support a charitable fund that will promote good mental health among members of the community.
The Great York Walk, on October 12, is a 25 -mile walk through York and some of its surrounding countryside, finishing at the University of York’s Campus West, to raise money for Mentally Fit York.
Mentally Fit York forms part of the university’s £120 million fundraising campaign, York Unlimited, to help tackle some of the most pressing global challenges, such as ensuring good mental health, access to education and job creation.
The fund will also be used to support £2,000 nursing scholarships in mental health, as well as research projects looking to increase understanding of mental health issues and the barriers to accessing support services.
All funds raised will enable the university to continue to carry out research into initiatives aimed at promoting good mental health and improving the resources that are available to support mental health.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2T8f4N7.