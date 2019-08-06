YORK Station has seen a 33 per cent increase in bike thefts over the last year, figures show.

Information obtained by the BBC's Shared Data Unit revealed there were 12 bike thefts at York Station in 2018/19 - up from nine in 2017/18.

However, the rise was lower than at some neighbouring stations such as Leeds, which saw bike thefts increase by 89 per cent between 2017/18 and 2018/19.

York Station, which currently has 626 secure bike spaces, was the 43rd busiest station in Great Britain last year, with 9,833,864 visitors entering and exiting the station.

Meanwhile, Selby Station recorded a 300 per cent increase in bike thefts over the past year, with four thefts in 2018/19, rising from one in 2017/18.

Malton Station, which has 48 secure bike spaces, recorded two bike thefts last year, while Poppleton Station recorded one.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Unfortunately, bicycles remain a popular target for opportunistic thieves.

“To help prevent crime, we urge cyclists to invest in good quality D-locks and ensure their bikes are securely marked.”

In June the Department of Transport announced that it was going spend an extra£6.8 million on 2,300 extra cycle spaces that will be installed across 48 stations in England.