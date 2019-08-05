A DEAF man from York and his friend have walked from John O’ Groats to Land’s End and raised £51,000 for charities which help deaf people with mental health difficulties.

Daniel Dorney, 50, of Huntington, and Mark Hodgson, from Nottingham - with Christopher Potts, 41, from Poppleton, working as their support driver - arrived at the Cornish headland to a heroes’ welcome from a crowd of 200.

Mark and Daniel, who go by the name ‘2 Deaf Foot’ and are both British Sign Language (BSL) users, had set a target of raising £10,000 for Deaf4Deaf, a specialist counselling service, and SignHealth, a national deaf mental health charity, but to their amazement they raised more than five times as much.

The duo set out in mid-June and overcame initial doubts and trepidation to battle through injuries, extreme heat and driving rain.

They stayed in tents and hostels, with the deaf community helping by providing food and moral support.

The trekkers acquired a huge online following, with a Facebook group of over 6,000 supporters and they were often greeted by crowds of supporters at their various stopover points.

Some supporters joined them on their daily walks to keep them company for a few miles.

Some also travelled to Cornwall from as far as London and Yorkshire to witness them end their epic journey.

Daniel said: “I just want to say a massive thank you for all of your donations, sponsorship, everything, for all of your support.

“You’ve touched my heart and always will do forever.

“Please keep supporting this campaign on behalf of mental health. This is all about waking people up and raising awareness.”