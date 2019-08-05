TWO motorcyclists who died in a crash near Stamford Bridge have been named by police as 64 year-old Geoffrey Toase, from York, and Michael Midgley, 65, from Goole.

The two men were killed when their motorcycles collided with a silver VW Polo on the A166 at Garrowby Hill on Saturday.

The 32-year-old car driver remains in hospital with serious injuries, said a spokesperson for Humberside Police.

The spokesperson issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 3.40pm on Saturday.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles prior to the collision, is asked to please call 101 quoting log number 428 of 3rd August 2019," they said.

Police said previously that the silver Volkswagen Polo had been travelling along the A166 towards Fridaythorpe at the same time as a 65-year-old man on a Kawasaki 636 ZX6R and a 64-year-old man on a Honda CBR 1000 were travelling in the opposite direction.

The three vehicles collided on a stretch of road between the junctions with Barf Lane and The Balk, near Bugthorpe.

A force spokesperson said then that the two men riding the motorbikes were fatally injured, and their families had been informed and were receiving support, while the car driver was in hospital with 'serious injuries.'